Stunning explosion: Real Madrid star soars before Mourinho's eyes

Real Madrid's new coaching staff needed barely two training sessions to spot the explosive element in their squad: the Turkish playmaker Arda Guler.

According to AS newspaper, Guler came back from his holiday sharp and hungry. He didn't just show his desire to prove himself. He also arrived in the best physical shape of his career.

One of the most prominent members of the coaching staff couldn't resist praising him in public. "Guler is flying," he said, and the phrase echoed around Valdebebas.

Jose Mourinho, it seems, is lining up an important role for the youngster, one that matches the expectations the club has placed on him after he shone as one of last season's biggest positives.

His early return hands him a further edge, and Guler intends to squeeze every drop out of it. He has already started working under the Portuguese coach with one aim: to nail down a regular spot in Real Madrid's line-up for the new campaign.

Turkey crashed out at the group stage of a dismal World Cup, and Guler has since set himself a clear target. He wants to build on the important role he played for Real Madrid during the decisive phase of last season.

The numbers back up his rise. Guler featured in 51 matches across all competitions last season, scoring 6 goals and providing 14 assists. Eight of those assists went to Kylian Mbappe, with whom he struck up a standout partnership on the pitch.