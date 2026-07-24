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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Stunning explosion: Real Madrid star soars before Mourinho's eyes

LaLiga
Real Madrid
A. Guler
J. Mourinho
Spain
Türkiye

Real Madrid's new coaching staff needed barely two training sessions to spot the explosive element in their squad: the Turkish playmaker Arda Guler.

According to AS newspaper, Guler came back from his holiday sharp and hungry. He didn't just show his desire to prove himself. He also arrived in the best physical shape of his career.

One of the most prominent members of the coaching staff couldn't resist praising him in public. "Guler is flying," he said, and the phrase echoed around Valdebebas.

Jose Mourinho, it seems, is lining up an important role for the youngster, one that matches the expectations the club has placed on him after he shone as one of last season's biggest positives.

His early return hands him a further edge, and Guler intends to squeeze every drop out of it. He has already started working under the Portuguese coach with one aim: to nail down a regular spot in Real Madrid's line-up for the new campaign.

Turkey crashed out at the group stage of a dismal World Cup, and Guler has since set himself a clear target. He wants to build on the important role he played for Real Madrid during the decisive phase of last season.

The numbers back up his rise. Guler featured in 51 matches across all competitions last season, scoring 6 goals and providing 14 assists. Eight of those assists went to Kylian Mbappe, with whom he struck up a standout partnership on the pitch.

  • New competition

    Now the Turkish midfielder is fighting to hold on to his place, and the competition is only getting fiercer. Bernardo Silva has arrived, Endrick is back and can also operate on the right flank, and Mastantuono could become another rival if he doesn't leave on loan.

    Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo round out the options on the right. The former returns to Valdebebas after registering four assists at the World Cup. As for the Brazilian, he is still recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture and isn't expected back on the pitch before the end of the year or the start of 2027.

    Guler holds one crucial advantage through all of this: Mourinho already knows him well. The Portuguese coach tried to sign him on loan during his time at Fenerbahce, and the pair met in Istanbul and got to know each other personally.

    Fate has finally brought them together in Madrid. Arda Guler is preparing for his fourth season in a Real Madrid shirt, and Mourinho will at last get the chance to manage a player he had admired for years.

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