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Ferran Torres of FC Barcelona celebrates scoringGetty Images
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Strict plan: Barcelona refuses to make concessions to tempt Torres

Transfers
LaLiga
F. Torres
Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Spain

The future of the Spanish forward Ferran Torres is one of the open files on Barcelona's table, with his contract expiring in the summer of 2027.

"Marca" report that Barcelona know full well a new deal for Torres is deserved, but only within the club's financial reality. They will not make concessions or throw exaggerated offers his way to keep him.

Torres is expected to sit down with the club's hierarchy in the coming days to open talks.

Flick's side rate the levels Torres has hit under the German and with the Spanish national team, and that will factor into the new offer. Even so, the board believe the figure may fall short of what other major European clubs can put on the table.

At 26, Ferran Torres was one of the standout stars of Spain's run at the 2026 World Cup. His goal in the final grabbed the headlines, but he impressed throughout the tournament.

He also delivered a superb season with Barcelona in 2025-2026, featuring in 49 matches, in which he scored 21 goals and provided 3 assists.

The "Zarra" award for the best Spanish top scorer in the league went to Torres, who finished on 16 goals, level with team-mate Lamine Yamal.

  • Ferran TorresGetty

    Torres's salary under review: but the increase will be limited

    Barcelona rate their player highly and love his current form. He's holidaying in Ibiza right now, and the club expect to table a renewal offer in the coming days.

    Barca are also weighing up a review of Torres's salary. Any rise will be modest, though, given the demands of the salary cap and the general financial state of the dressing room. 

    The hierarchy know full well that whatever they can offer financially won't match the potential bids from other interested clubs, chief among them Paris Saint-Germain.

    Luis Enrique's side never hesitate to splash out on the names their coach asks for, which makes the race for Torres trickier still.

    Barcelona understand their limits here, and they won't rule out the Spain international leaving if no deal gets done on an extension. The club are fighting tooth and nail to avoid losing him for free next June, especially now his market value has soared and a sale could bring a hefty sum into the coffers.

    Ferran Torres's future, then, stays wide open. Some officials inside Barcelona aren't convinced the player even wants to stay, after word reached them of his irritation at the club's continued push to sign an out-and-out striker this window.

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