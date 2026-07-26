Strict plan: Barcelona refuses to make concessions to tempt Torres

The future of the Spanish forward Ferran Torres is one of the open files on Barcelona's table, with his contract expiring in the summer of 2027.

"Marca" report that Barcelona know full well a new deal for Torres is deserved, but only within the club's financial reality. They will not make concessions or throw exaggerated offers his way to keep him.

Torres is expected to sit down with the club's hierarchy in the coming days to open talks.

Flick's side rate the levels Torres has hit under the German and with the Spanish national team, and that will factor into the new offer. Even so, the board believe the figure may fall short of what other major European clubs can put on the table.

At 26, Ferran Torres was one of the standout stars of Spain's run at the 2026 World Cup. His goal in the final grabbed the headlines, but he impressed throughout the tournament.

He also delivered a superb season with Barcelona in 2025-2026, featuring in 49 matches, in which he scored 21 goals and provided 3 assists.

The "Zarra" award for the best Spanish top scorer in the league went to Torres, who finished on 16 goals, level with team-mate Lamine Yamal.