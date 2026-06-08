Strained relationship with a superstar: could Thomas Tuchel spring another surprise at the World Cup?

Since Tuchel took charge in January 2025, the 22-year-old has started just four times and come on as a substitute three times. Instead, Tuchel has relied on Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, who has featured in twelve of the 13 matches under him.

Under Tuchel's predecessor, Gareth Southgate, Bellingham was an undisputed starter; at Euro 2024 he missed only 29 minutes across seven matches. Injuries have hampered his progress, and sources report repeated clashes with Tuchel.

After a 1-3 friendly loss to Senegal in June 2025, Tuchel called Bellingham's behaviour on the pitch "repulsive", although he later apologised. In November, Tuchel said he would "review" Bellingham's conduct after substituting him during the 2-0 qualifier against Albania.