Steve Clarke labelled 'unprofessional' by angry Norway manager but Scottish FA hits back after pre-World Cup friendly cancelled

Norway head coach Stale Solbakken did not hold back after learning that the planned warm-up fixture against Scotland had been scrapped at the eleventh hour. The former Wolves boss was particularly aggrieved that he did not receive a direct call from Clarke to explain the situation, suggesting that a "gentlemen's agreement" had been broken.

Explaining his frustration, Solbakken branded the U-turn as ‘unprofessional’ and claimed it caused significant disruption to his squad's rhythm. "It is unprofessional of Scotland. It is unprofessional that the coach has not called me, that they use the team manager and call and say it after we have finished training. I don't think the injuries they're blaming came from the last training session. That's not the case. It's disappointing. It's unprofessional. But we have to live with that. That's why we adjusted a bit in the game," Solbakken stated.



