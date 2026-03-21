'Staying humble!' - Bukayo Saka echoes Erling Haaland's warning as Arsenal star reveals secrets behind quadruple charge

With Arsenal still alive in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Sunday's final at Wembley, the noise around the club has reached fever pitch. Saka's response to it all? Tune it out.

Speaking to club legend Paul Merson ahead of the match, he said: "I think we've become good at blocking outside noise, because the last few years, whether we've won or not, people have had a lot to say, especially about Arsenal, about how we play, set pieces, etc. So it's numb to us now. We just want to get the job done. We haven't achieved anything yet. We're close, but we haven't done it yet. So we're just staying humble, staying grounded. We're letting people speak and taking it game by game starting Sunday. Let's go for it."