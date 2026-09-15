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Aleksandar Kolarov InterGetty
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Sports judge: Inter, Kolarov banned for two matches for “disrespectful criticism and disrespectful language” towards the referee

Inter
Serie A

The decisions after the fourth matchday

Here are the Sports Judge's decisions after the fourth round of Serie A.


PLAYERS

ONE-MATCH SUSPENSION

VASQUEZ IBARRA Johan Felipe (Genoa): two bookings for dissent towards the match officials and for unsporting behaviour towards an opponent.


  • Fines for clubs

    Fine of €8,000.00: to Lecce because their supporters threw three bangers, three smoke bombs and two small bottles into the field enclosure during the match. The sanction was reduced pursuant to art. 29, paragraph 1, letter b) CGS.


    Fine of €3,000.00: to Torino under strict liability, for unjustifiably causing a delay of around two minutes to the start of the first half.




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  • Managers

    Two-match ban and a €5,000 fine

    KOLAROV Aleksandar (Inter): for directing disrespectful criticism at the referee in the 19th minute of the first half and, after being sent off, using a disrespectful expression towards the same referee.


    One-match ban

    BIGLIA Lucas Rodrigo (Torino): for vehemently protesting against a refereeing decision in the 38th minute of the second half.


    NENCI Massimo (Atalanta): for vehemently protesting against a refereeing decision in the 45th minute of the second half, with the offence reported by the Fourth Official.





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