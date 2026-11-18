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Ruben Amorim rates the defender, born in 2001, highly and would welcome him with open arms at Milanello. He had already sent him a text: "Goncalo, come with me to Milan because we want to achieve great things."

Inacio is no ordinary player for Sporting Lisbon. He is the team's captain, so any decision about his future calls for care. Last summer, president Frederico Nuno Faro Varandas was unwilling to sign off on a move to Milan. Now something is changing.

Sporting Lisbon's management discussed Inacio's future internally in recent days and reached a final decision: Goncalo will not be considered unsellable in January. That could have a major bearing on the Portugal international's future.

Inacio could leave Sporting in January, but only if the club receive a very substantial offer. The starting point would be around 40 million, give or take bonuses. Sporting's openness to a sale could also mean they are willing to negotiate.

Inacio and Amorim share the same agents, who have an excellent relationship with Milan and stay in fairly regular contact. Agreeing contract terms should pose no problem. The decision now rests with Gerry Cardinale. Together with incoming Head of Football Markus Krosche, he must decide whether to make a serious move for the defender, born in 2001, and grant his manager Amorim's wish.