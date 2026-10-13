After the sixth round of Serie A, the sporting judge handed one-match bans following the Cagliari-Juventus 1-1 draw to Fabio Pisacane, the Cagliari manager, and Luciano Spalletti, the Juventus manager. The reasons are set out below.
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Spalletti suspended: the reasons behind the decision – “Provocative behaviour”
PISACANE Fabio (Cagliari): for reacting to the opposing team manager's provocative behaviour at the end of the match, fuelling a moment of tension between members of the two benches.
SPALLETTI Luciano (Juventus): for adopting a provocative attitude towards the opposing team manager at the end of the match, creating a moment of tension between members of the two benches.
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