Speaking at his press conference on the eve of the match against NEC, the opening fixture of the Europa League league phase, Luciano Spalletti, manager of Juventus, discussed his relationship with the pressure teams like Juventus have to handle during difficult moments in a season: "Accepting it is the remedy for learning how to live and I understood that early, when at the age of 10 I used to go and earn a couple of things for the family after school," reports Gazzetta.it.
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Spalletti and pressure: the anecdote about what he used to do when he was ten years old
"Imagine if it upsets me now that I've put many things right in my life... What comes out of a defeat is something I cannot control and so it does not interest me. In my head, I decide which thoughts to give space to and which not to. I do not give this much space," Spalletti added.
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