Spain will fund the freezing of national team players' eggs

Motherhood in professional sport has become a far bigger issue in recent years. For female athletes, the option of preserving fertility can offer a way to delay a personal decision without having to interrupt their career or bring it forward. The possible agreement by the RFEF would fit into that process. According to El Paisthere is, however, no common protocol on egg freezing or assisted reproduction techniques. For now, the main international point of reference is the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which reviews the drugs used and can grant therapeutic use exemptions. Some substances used during ovarian stimulation are in fact prohibited and require prior authorisation, while others can be used without authorisation.



