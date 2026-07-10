GOAL
Spain player ratings vs Belgium: Mikel Merino strikes again! Super-sub pounces on shocking Senne Lammens error to set up semi-final showdown with France after Lamine Yamal blanks again
- AFP
Goalkeeper & Defence
Unai Simon (6/10):
Conceded in a World Cup game for the first time since the group stage of Qatar 2022 and there was nothing he could have done about De Ketelaere's header. However, what he was doing charging out of his goal in the dying seconds was anyone's guess. Blessed to be bailed out by Aymeric Laporte.
Pedro Porro (6/10):
Played a pivotal role in the game's opening goal by getting in behind Jeremy Doku before picking out Dani Olmo in the area with a low cross. Also dealt reasonably well with Jeremy Doku.
Pau Cubarsi (6/10):
For the first time in the entire tournament, the Barcelona teenager looked ruffled in the first half. De Ketelaere got ahead of him to nod Belgium level, while he was also booked for desperately pulling down Kevin De Bruyne. However, he was back to his usual composed self after the break and he totally redeemed himself with the shot that led to Spain's winner.
Aymeric Laporte (7/10):
Coasted through the game before Romelu Lukaku came on to make life more difficult for him. However, Laporte came up big with a vital interception in injury time.
Marc Cucurella (6/10):
Always available down the left-hand side but wasn't as effective as he had been in previous matches from an offensive perspective. Still, defended well.
- Getty Images Sport
Midfield
Rodri (8/10):
As usual, everything Spain did went through the midfield metronome, who also created a couple of chances with his pinpoint passing.
Fabian Ruiz (6/10):
Vindicated his surprise inclusion in the starting line-up ahead of Pedri by breaking the deadlock and was having a decent game when he was surprisingly taken off just 10 minutes into the second half.
- Getty Images Sport
Attack
Lamine Yamal (6/10):
Mixed emotions for Spain's superstar. Some of the teenager's touches took the breath away and it was his wonderfully weighted pass that released Porro for Spain's opener. He tested Courtois on several occasions but knowing Yamal, he'll doubtless be disappointed he's still waiting for his second World Cup goal, and first assist.
Dani Olmo (5/10):
The attacking midfielder's movement was fantastic at times but, as is so often the case with Olmo, there was no end product.
Alex Baena (3/10):
Had some nice touches in the first half and worked hard but didn't carry much attacking threat, so it was no surprise to see him hauled off early in the second half.
Mikel Oyarzabal (4/10):
Worked tirelessly up top but didn't really get a half-decent sight of goal until Yamal created some space for him just after the hour mark but his shot from an acute angle was kept out by Thibaut Courtois. Taken off with just over 10 minutes to go.
- AFP
Subs & Manager
Ferran Torres (5/10):
The versatile forward came on for Baena in the 56th minute and initially went wide before moving into a more central position after Oyarzabal's withdrawal. Didn't really do enough to push his claims for a start.
Pedri (4/10):
Part of a double-substitution with his Barcelona team-mate Ferran, Pedri replaced Fabian in midfield but didn't impress and butchered a late breakaway with a terrible pass.
Nico Williams (5/10):
Came on for Oyarzabal and asked some questions of the Belgian defence down the left wing.
Mikel Merino (7/10):
Came off the bench and, almost inevitably, won the game for his country - again.
Luis de la Fuente (7/10):
Made some big calls but starting Fabian Ruiz ahead of Pedri paid off, as did the decision to bring on Merino - even though we felt he probably should have come on earlier.
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