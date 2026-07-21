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Spain star Lamine Yamal mocks Argentina rival Leandro Paredes with comical ‘fight of the year’ sign after feisty end to 2026 World Cup final
Yamal celebrates with a cheeky dig
Spain's World Cup celebrations reached fever pitch in Madrid as two million fans lined the streets, but it was a specific moment involving Yamal that caught the eye of social media.
The Barcelona starlet was seen interacting with a provocative sign thrown from the crowd that featured a reference to a celebrity boxing event. The poster read: "Velada del ano VII: Paredes vs Gavi."
The 19-year-old winger appeared to fully enjoy the joke, smiling as he acknowledged the sign during the open-top bus parade. Yamal was the life of the party throughout the event, at one point taking the microphone to sing Bad Bunny songs while dancing with his long-time friend and team-mate Nico Williams. The mood was a stark contrast to the ugly scenes in New Jersey just 24 hours earlier.
- AFP
Chaos at the final whistle
The tension stemmed from the immediate aftermath of Spain's 1-0 victory, where several Argentina players lost their cool. Paredes was a central figure in the melee, seen grabbing Eric Garcia by the throat and later shoving Gavi to the turf.
The Boca Juniors man was eventually shown a red card, although he later claimed his team had behaved appropriately under the circumstances.
Despite the visual evidence of the brawl, Paredes remained defiant in his post-match assessment. Writing on social media, the midfielder shared a heartfelt message: "Thank you Argentina!!! I love you, today and always. Today, I write with a heavy heart, having been unable to bring our country the joy it so richly deserves - but with a chest full of pride for having given everything we had."
Fernandez defends Argentina conduct
Paredes was not the only member of the Albiceleste to defend the team's aggressive approach in the face of defeat. Enzo Fernandez, who has faced significant criticism, insisted that the group had represented their nation with honour. "As time passes, you realize there is something much bigger than a result.
He continued: "It teaches that competing isn’t just about winning, but about giving everything for the shirt and never giving up. Being part of this group, which has always stood up, competed to the very end, and defended these colors with pride, humility, and commitment, is something I’ll always cherish. I want to thank all the Argentine fans. Thank you for always being there."
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Pundits slam 'disgraceful' behaviour
The defensive stance from the Argentina players did not sit well with several legendary figures in the game. Wayne Rooney was particularly vocal about the lack of sportsmanship on display, specifically regarding Lionel Messi’s attempts to influence the referee. Rooney noted: "It is desperation. Argentina play like that, we know that's what they do.
Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards echoed those sentiments, labelling the post-match brawls as "embarrassing" to witness on such a grand stage.
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