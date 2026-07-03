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Sources: Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard happy to stay with the Gunners amid ‘completely false’ Galatasaray transfer links
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What happened?
Reports out of Turkey emerged this week that Galatasaray are in pursuit of the Arsenal star, with those reports stating that personal terms had already been agreed between player and club. Sources tell GOAL, though, that claim is false and that there is no truth to the links between the midfielder and the Turkish club.
Odegaard is very happy to remain at Arsenal, sources say, and the club is also happy to keep hold of their Premier League-winning captain. The 27-year-old midfielder, who joined the Gunners in 2021, remains a key influence for the team on and off the field, with the 2025-26 season his best season yet since joining the London club.
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Odegaard's Arsenal career
Since moving to London in 2021, initially on loan before making the move permanent that summer, Odegaard has been a crucial piece of the Gunners' project. He was named club captain in 2022 after the departures of previous captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and interim captain Alexandre Lacazette, and in the seasons since, he has helped lead Arsenal to multiple Premier League title challenges.
This past season, Odegaard lifted that Premier League title after helping the Gunners finish atop the top flight for the first time in 22 years. Additionally, Odegaard and Arsenal also reached the Champions League final, where they fell to Paris Saint-Germain.
In total, Odegaard has played 234 games for Arsenal and scored 42 goals while lifting the Premier League trophy and the Community Shield. Additionally, he was Arsenal's Player of the Season in 2022-23 and 2023-24.
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Norway duty
Odegaard is currently with Norway's national team as they continue their World Cup campaign. The midfielder has started three of his country's four World Cup games, only sitting out the final group stage match against France. Norway have won each of Odegaard's starts, with the midfielder assisting a goal in each of the three games against Iraq, Senegal and, most recently, the Ivory Coast in the Round of 32.
The 27-year-old has earned 71 caps for his country and has scored five goals. He is serving as Norway's captain this summer, having held that armband since being handed it in 2021. This summer's World Cup is Norway's first since 1998.
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What comes next?
With the win in the Round of 32, Norway are into the second phase of the knockout rounds. Up next is a marquee match against Brazil, which will take place on July 5 at New York New Jersey Stadium.
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