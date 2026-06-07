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Sophia Wilson shows she’s back to her best, but Emma Hayes faces defensive concerns as USWNT collapse against Brazil
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Wilson returned from maternity leave earlier this year and showed the trademark movement, on-ball quality and clinical precision that made her one of the world's top strikers before her break. She was a constant thorn in Brazil's backline throughout the match and nearly doubled her tally in the second half.
Yet, despite Wilson's brilliance, the rest of the U.S. were below their usual best almost from the opening whistle in what was supposed to offer a glimpse of what the 2027 Women's World Cup could look like. Brazil quickly responded in front of a boisterous crowd at Neo Química Arena. Taina Maranhão leveled the match in the 11th minute, heading home at the back post after the U.S. defense failed to deal with the danger. Not long after, Zaneratto made it 2-1, running onto Dudinha's pass before lifting her finish beyond Mandy McGlynn.
Hayes' side found themselves trailing at halftime after taking the lead for the first time since 2002. Neither side found another goal in the second half, as the U.S. struggled to get past a determined Brazil sidd. Mallory Swanson dressed for the USWNT for the first time since returning from parental leave, while Marta was also available for Brazil, but both remained unused substitutes. The defeat extended the USWNT's winless streak in Brazil to four games, dating back to 1997, and marked their second straight loss to the Brazilians.
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The MVP
Wilson. Despite the result, U.S. fans have to be encouraged by what they saw from the Portland Thorns star. If Swanson can follow in her footsteps and get back to her best, the USWNT should still feel confident about Triple Espresso's chances of being one of the defining forces at the 2027 Women's World Cup.
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The big underperformer
Trinity Rodman. This is a harsh designation, considering the forward suffered an injury late in the contest, but Rodman struggled to make her usual impact before exiting. The Washington Spirit star was quiet across 88 minutes, and on a day when the USWNT outshot and outpossessed Brazil, the attack never quite turned that control into enough danger. Rodman was part of that frustration, as she was unable to consistently create chances for herself or others. More important, though, is her status moving forward. The hope will be that the injury is minor and not one that rules her out of the second match against Brazil in three days' time.
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Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐