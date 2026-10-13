A contest within the contest unfolded at a stadium he had called home for a long time. YannSommer won it with a point to prove and a more than positive performance in Inter-Club Brugge. Inter had let him leave on a free transfer in the summer, putting him under particular scrutiny. On the other side, also under particular scrutiny, stood the man he had made way for, who just a year ago had not had the chance to overtake him: Josep Martinez. Seven goals went in as the match finished 4-3, but on points, it was the former player who came out on top.
Sommer better than Martinez: bids farewell to San Siro with an “Inter-style” performance
A match “worthy of Inter”
Sommer started well, making straightforward positioning saves from Diouf and Lautaro that showed he was alert.
The Swiss goalkeeper struggled with Calhanoglu's shot. It was powerful but not particularly well placed, and he needed the crossbar's help. He could do nothing, though, about Lautaro's close-range shot for the temporary 1-1.
In the second half, Sommer offered a glimpse of his prime. Lautaro picked up the ball after a deflection in the 56th minute and found himself alone in front of the goalkeeper. He sent Sommer to the ground and struck what he thought was a certain goal, only for the Swiss goalkeeper to stretch out a foot, reach the right-footed shot and keep the score unchanged.
Lautaro helped make it a miraculous save, but Sommer couldn't repeat it when the Argentine scored to make it 3-2. The ball fell to Lautaro after Sommer parried Sucic's shot back into the centre.
Sommer's decisive save came in the 87th minute, though it was easy to overlook. He kept out another Lautaro volley from Bonny's cross, holding back Inter's hopes of a comeback. Moments later, Vermant made it 4-2 with what proved to be the winning goal. Bonny then scored to make it 4-3, and Sommer could do nothing about it.
Better than Martinez
An "Inter-standard" performance from a goalkeeper who could quite comfortably have spent another season between the posts for Inter. That makes the comparison with Josep Martinez even tougher. The Swiss goalkeeper's saves contrast with another night on which the Spaniard makes a major error of judgement.
In Madrid, the error was technical, as Valverde took the ball off him while he played out from the back. Today, he misreads the situation, rushing out recklessly to help Dimarco 40 metres from his goal and clearing the way for Tresoldi to make it 2-1.
Then there are the saves. He can do his job between the posts, but is that enough for a team like Inter? Not enough to stop them missing the now-departed Sommer.
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