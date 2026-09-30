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FBL-EUR-NATIONS-CZE-ENGAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Sometimes he looks like a genius and sometimes like a fool: how did Tuchel unravel Arnold's puzzle?

Czechia vs England
Czechia
England
UEFA Nations League A
T. Alexander-Arnold
A. Gordon
J. Bellingham
T. Tuchel
Czechia
England
Germany

Immediate impact

Three points, two goals and a clean sheet: England got their Nations League campaign back on track.

Thomas Tuchel found the winning formula, and he had plenty of help. The Czechs played for more than an hour with 10 men, the perfect hosts for the German manager's experiments.

  • Alexander-Arnold at the heart of the change

    The Daily Mail said in an analytical report after the match that "Trent Alexander-Arnold started for the first time under Tuchel, who appeared to have finally reached the point where there was no option left but to rely on the Real Madrid player".

    It continued: "There was a logic behind his selection, given that England were expected to dominate possession for long spells, which is indeed what happened".

    The Czech team dropped deep into their own third, while England pushed their full-backs high and wide. Maybe too high. It choked the spaces the wingers needed and left the final third congested.

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    England carried a far greater threat down the left in the first half, where Lewis Hall and Anthony Gordon struck up a natural understanding that Bukayo Saka and Alexander-Arnold could not match on the right.

    Tuchel said after the match: "We never doubted his ability to deliver this kind of decisive passing".

    He added: "Playing from a deeper position in the second half suited him better than pushing forward in the first half".

    He continued: "Overall, I think we produced a good and professional performance. And of course, the red card, as always happens, has a heavy impact on the match, and an early red card sometimes makes the task more complicated psychologically".


  • Immediate impact: Tuchel's change opens the way for Arnold

    The Daily Mail continued: "The tactical adjustment Tuchel made had an immediate impact. Sometimes things go the coach's way, and sometimes they do not. Sometimes the coach looks like a genius, and sometimes he looks like a fool".

    Eberechi Eze replaced Myles Lewis-Skelly at half-time, and England switched to two number 10s. Morgan Rogers dropped in behind striker Harry Kane in a 4-1-4-1.

    Elliot Anderson held the base of midfield on his own. That opened up an inviting channel for Alexander-Arnold to push forward as Saka cut inside.

    Free in a dangerous area, Alexander-Arnold collected the ball and whipped in a superb cross for Gordon to head home.

    Gordon deserves full credit for attacking the ball at the far post. He does look a more confident player since his move to Barcelona.

    Alexander-Arnold earns his share of the praise too. That second half, against ten men, gave a talent like his exactly the platform to shine, largely freed from defensive duties and handed the licence to roam.

    He rose to it, helping England ahead and slipping into the role of elder statesman. When teenager Rio Ngumoha came on in the 71st minute, Alexander-Arnold took him under his wing.

    Read also: Video: An official response: Did Oman know of their qualification before the draw?

  • Gordon continues to shine: Bellingham awaits his turn

    Anthony Gordon was one of the standout performers, and nowhere was that clearer than in a first half built on the remarkable understanding he struck up with Lewis Hall down the left.

    He crowned it with the opener. Gordon pounced on a cross from Alexander-Arnold and headed home at the far post.

    The report noted that Gordon looks more confident since his move to Barcelona, a shift reflected in his movement and his instinct to seize the chance in front of goal.

    Tuchel, meanwhile, resisted the temptation to throw on Jude Bellingham in search of a goal. He turned instead to Eze's creativity and knack for unexpected solutions, with the whole team moving the ball more quickly.

    That sharper movement dragged the Czech Republic out of their defensive shape.

    Once Gordon opened the scoring, the hosts started to threaten in spells and the match opened up again.

    England went two goals clear before Bellingham arrived, replacing Harry Kane shortly after the captain scored his 87th international goal.

    The report concluded: "Kane proved that he does not have to put in a great performance to influence the match, which is a sign of his potential as a striker and a great goalscorer."

    Read also: Real Madrid in the picture: Roma club officially apologises to Messi

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UEFA Nations League A
Croatia crest
Croatia
CRO
England crest
England
ENG
UEFA Nations League A
Spain crest
Spain
ESP
Czechia crest
Czechia
CZE