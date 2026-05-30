"So what's the reason he's not joining us?" Thomas Müller takes a dig at Anthony Gordon over his decision to turn down FC Bayern

By signing Gordon, Barça address two squad roles: the Englishman can challenge Raphinha – who missed several matches through injury last term – for the left wing berth, and he is also in the frame to start in the centre of attack. With Robert Lewandowski set to leave, Ferran Torres is currently Gordon's main rival for that position. Barcelona are also pursuing Atlético Madrid's Julian Alvarez, who would add another layer of competition. On Friday evening, Atlético posted several social-media messages accusing the Catalans of improper conduct.

The arrival of Gordon also complicates the picture for fellow England forward Marcus Rashford. The 28-year-old spent last term on loan from Manchester United, and Barça could now exercise a €30 million buy-out clause to secure his services permanently. Rashford is keen to stay, yet the arrival of Gordon has reduced his chances of doing so. A definitive move to Catalonia remains a possibility.

Bayern, meanwhile, must look elsewhere. Alongside Gordon, RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande has been linked, but his €100m price tag is even higher, and Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are also tracking the forward. Bayern have also been credited with an interest in AFC Bournemouth's Junior Kroupi, valued at around €80m.