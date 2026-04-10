Slot addresses his future at Liverpool and reacts to fan protests

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has stressed the significance of Saturday’s Matchday 32 Premier League fixture against Fulham at Anfield.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Dutchman said: “Fulham have a manager who has been with the team for a long time, and their identity and style are clearly evident on the pitch, as they have relied on almost the same group of players since I arrived here.”

“We faced them at home last season and had a player sent off; it was one of our best performances even though we fell behind twice. Perhaps that fixture sums up a large part of our season; it makes no sense that we didn’t get the win, especially after scoring the winning goal in the 90+4th minute. How often do you score at that stage and then lose the match?”

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“The positive from facing Paris Saint-Germain is that we took on the European champions even though we were far from our best. In the space of four or five days, we can prove we can do better. That game proved that, to keep improving, we need to maintain this standard in the Champions League.”

“We want to be in the Champions League next season, and to do that we must raise our form in the Premier League. Not all our players can handle another demanding match so soon, so we’ll monitor the squad and decide on the best lineup.”

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