Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al Hilal vs Neom: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Simone Inzaghi: after 47 consecutive matches his Al-Hilal lose for the first time

S. Inzaghi
Saudi Pro League
Al-Hilal

First knockout in the 90 minutes for the former Inter and Lazio manager since he has been in Saudi Arabia

Christophe Galtier's Neom stunned Simone Inzaghi's Al-Hilal 2-0 away in the Saudi Pro League and handed the league leaders their first defeat in 90 minutes since the Italian coach arrived in Saudi Arabia.


For the former Inter and Lazio manager, the setback ends an impressive run of 47 straight matches without defeat in 90 minutes, across the Saudi League, the Asian Champions League and the domestic cups. Kalidou Koulibaly, another familiar face from Serie A, broke the deadlock with an own goal that put Neom 1-0 up. Then Amadou Koné struck late on to seal it.

  • Inzaghi finished last season unbeaten but still missed out on the biggest trophies: in the league, Al-Hilal were beaten to it by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, while in the Asian Champions League they went out on penalties to Roberto Mancini’s Al-Sadd.

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google