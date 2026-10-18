The unconditional backing that greeted Jose Mourinho's return to Real Madrid has given way to something closer to watchfulness in the club's administrative corridors. Inside the dressing room, though, his players remain firmly behind him.

Fourth on 18 points, Real Madrid face a tough night against fifth-placed Sevilla on 14 points in the ninth round of La Liga. Mourinho wants to kill more than one bird with one stone here. Real Betis, on 19 points, have slipped up, and third place is there for the taking. A win would also send the team into the Clasico with their confidence intact.