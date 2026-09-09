Simeone on Jonathan David’s role: “He can give us pace, especially on the right flank”

Diego Simeone, manager of Atletico Madrid, has spoken about Jonathan David, the Canadian striker born in 2000 on loan to the Colchoneros from Juventus.





Speaking to Sky Sport on the eve of the Champions League league phase opener against Liverpool, the Argentine coach said: "David? He gives us pace, especially down the right flank and that run in behind that we did not have in the squad, only with Giuliano or Llorente, who can do it on that side, but he can do it more through the middle".

"When he arrived I told him that we need to get back the player he was at Lille. What he was two years ago is in him and he has to find it again", reports TuttoJuve.com.