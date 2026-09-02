'Signing of the summer!' - Rio Ferdinand backs Arsenal’s £34m Christos Tzolis to be one of the best deals of the window

Ferdinand believes that Arsenal have secured the absolute bargain of the transfer window with their £34m acquisition of Tzolis from Club Brugge. Despite the Gunners spending big on several high-profile names following their first Premier League title in over two decades, it is the 24-year-old winger who has most impressed the former England captain.

Ferdinand, speaking on his YouTube channel, was quick to single out the Greek star for his immediate impact and technical quality. "Who is the best signing of the transfer window? From what I’ve seen so far, I’m going to go for Tzolis," Ferdinand said.

"For the price you got him for, £35m, from what I’ve seen, jinky little winger, great vision, making good decisions in the final third. I think, great bit of business done by the recruitment team at Arsenal. I’m going to go early, I’m going to say he’s going to be my signing of the season, as in terms of value, and in terms of what he does."