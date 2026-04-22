"You're sitting in the stands and can't help out. To be honest, I don't really fancy watching; I just want to put my boots on and get stuck in. That's one of the hardest things about this situation," said Kleindienst. Gladbach are currently 13th in the table, at least five points clear of the relegation play-off spot.

Despite his lay-off, he remains in touch with national team coach Julian Nagelsmann. “He messaged me once to ask how things were going. I know the role I’d be playing if I went. But maybe there’ll be that one special moment,” Kleindienst added. The World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada runs from 11 June to 19 July.