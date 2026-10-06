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Ahmad Salah
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Should he learn from Ronaldo? A warning message to Mourinho: Mbappe has not understood what Real Madrid represents

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Real Madrid vs Villarreal
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The France captain is gradually losing his immunity in front of the Real Madrid fans

Kylian Mbappé is facing a growing wave of criticism in Spain. His recent off-field conduct has sparked controversy over his relationship with Real Madrid and their fans, at a time when the club's management is still waiting for their French star to show greater focus on his journey with the team.

The trouble began with Mbappé's injury on international duty. According to a report by French website RMC, he hurt his left knee while scoring the winning goal against Turkey on 25 September in the UEFA Nations League, before leaving the France camp after securing permission from manager Zinedine Zidane.

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  • Defying Mourinho's instructions? Mbappé opens the door to controversy

    The report went on to confirm that Mbappé's recovery period opened the door to a series of controversies. Just five days after his injury, the player was spotted in a Paris nightclub alongside his girlfriend, Spanish actress Ester Expósito, sparking criticism in Madrid.

    The uproar didn't stop there. Days later, the Real Madrid captain appeared in a new video riding a bicycle near Lake Lucerne in the Swiss Alps, wearing a helmet and smiling in front of the camera.

    That move triggered fresh discontent in Spain, especially since coach José Mourinho had previously made clear he didn't want his players on bicycles, keen to avoid any falls and the risk of injuries or physical problems.

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  • Worrying impression and a message to Mourinho: is Mbappé losing the love of Real Madrid's fans?

    The report also carried the views of some Spanish media figures, who believe Mbappé should spend his recovery working inside Real Madrid's training centre. His repeated appearances away from the pitch, they argue, risk giving the impression of a challenge to the club's management and its coach.

    Josep Pedrerol, presenter of the programme "El Chiringuito", said: "I'm not saying it represents a conflict with Real Madrid, but it may give that impression."

    He added: "He wants the Ballon d'Or, but Real Madrid wants more from him, and wants him (Mbappé) to be more connected to the club, to work and for us to see him really training. He should be making headlines because of what happens on the pitch, not off it."

    Pedrerol continued: "Mbappé is starting to lose the love of Real Madrid's fans, and this is the worst thing that can happen to any footballer. I think the time has come for him to think about what he wants and where he wants to go, and whether he really wants the love of Real Madrid's fans."

    The club's fans, Pedrerol believes, expect Mourinho and his famously strong character to deal more firmly with the France captain. They don't want the impression that he's letting the player do as he pleases, even at the team's expense.

    He said: "Real Madrid's fans also want a fighter Mourinho, the Mourinho who defends the club and puts it above everything, who does not give in to any player, and who has the courage to say to any player's face what he is thinking, whatever his name. Mourinho, come back to us!"

    Read also: After the Real Madrid uproar: Mbappé fuels the controversy with a sarcastic message

  • Mbappé has not understood what Real Madrid represents: you must be like Ronaldo or Raúl

    Journalist Tomás Roncero agrees with this view, saying during the "El Larguero" programme on "Cadena SER" radio: "I don't like this at all. To be the leader of a project, you have to be a role model".

    He added: "He should have been like Cristiano Ronaldo or Raúl, who were the first to arrive at Valdebebas and the last to leave it. He hasn't understood what Real Madrid represents".

    Read also: A crazy rise in 4 months: the astonishing development of Hamza Abdelkarim

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