All the indications suggested that the Portuguese player's role would be pivotal in Real Madrid's line-up throughout the season, and that he would be one of the most important signings the club made during the summer transfer window. But after only two months of competition, it appears that Bernardo Silva has disappeared from Mourinho's plans.

Mourinho has opted for a holding midfield pairing built on physical strength and the legs to keep moving constantly: Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni. Arda Guler's form doesn't help either. Nor does the sheer number of bodies available to fill the attacking roles behind the striker, all of which leaves Bernardo Silva with next to no route into a more advanced position.

During the summer, Mourinho criticised his Portuguese player's physical condition in a sarcastic manner, saying: "He is a very important player for us, but the poor guy is another one of those who like to do nothing during the holidays. Doing nothing in his free time did him good, and that is why he came back in a worse physical condition, and he has to improve."

That was the start of August. Two months on, the uncertainty around Bernardo Silva has only grown.

His limited minutes with the Portugal national team point the same way, suggesting his physical condition is the main reason he keeps missing out. Still, it's a surprise when the player in question is a former Manchester City star of his stature.