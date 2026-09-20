Shock Arsenal exit? Noni Madueke attracts Atletico Madrid and Juventus interest as winger struggles for game time under Mikel Arteta

The sudden speculation surrounding Madueke's future is a direct consequence of his peripheral role in Arteta's current setup. Despite his obvious talent, he has been an unused substitute in three of the Gunners' first five Premier League matches this term.

His involvement has largely been restricted to brief cameos and cup competitions, which has hindered his ability to find a rhythm. Even in the Champions League, he was limited to just 18 minutes of action during the 1-0 victory over Napoli, highlighting how far down the pecking order he currently sits.

The winger's statistics also paint a picture of a player who has contributed when called upon but has failed to cement a permanent starting berth. Across his time in North London, he has managed 9 goals and 4 assists in 48 appearances for the Gunners.