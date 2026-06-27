Shakhtar could play home Champions League games in England as talks begin with Premier League club

The Ukrainian heavyweights are keeping their options open across Western Europe while trying to finalise their continental schedule. Addressing the recent speculation regarding a potential move to the United Kingdom, club officials confirmed that multiple locations are currently being considered.

An official spokesperson for the club stated: “Shakhtar is currently negotiating with several venues in the United Kingdom and Germany in order to secure a host stadium for its UEFA Champions League matches next season. We will not comment on the process until a decision is announced in the near future.”