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FBL-ESP-LIGA-SEVILLA-BARCELONAAFP
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Sevilla, Premier League clubs eyeing Agoumé: Inter also cash in

Inter
Sevilla
L. Agoume
Transfers
Premier League

The former Inter midfielder is thriving in Spain.

Sevilla have opened the 2026/2027 season in a very different mood to the way they closed out 2025/2026. They sit on 13 points, two behind a Champions League spot currently held by Real Madrid, and have finally started to produce convincing, entertaining displays despite a few slip-ups.

At the heart of Luis Garcia's 4-2-3-1 is former Inter player Lucien Agoumé , who is finding more space, making himself indispensable as the side's central fulcrum and finally starting to show his full potential. Unsurprisingly, transfer interest is beginning to grow.

  • Likes in the Premier League

    Seven appearances in seven matches. Seven starts from seven. Seven full games, never once leaving the pitch, while maintaining a relentless pace and level from the first minute to the last.

    Those top-class displays in his role have, as reported by Diario As, put scouts and observers from half of Europe on alert.

    Strongest of all, though, and the sort of interest that could bring in serious money for the rojiblanco club, is coming from the Premier League.

  • Inter also cash in

    Inter are also keeping a close eye on the French-Cameroonian's situation, having paid €4.5 million to sign him from Sochaux in 2019, but they were never really able to count on him.

    Then came the €8 million sale to Sevilla in the summer of 2024, with the Nerazzurri still managing to secure a percentage of between 10% and 15% on any future resale.

    Because his contract runs until 30 June 2028, the next two transfer windows are the last chance to bring in significant money from Agoumé's sale, and those at Viale della Liberazione have long been hoping he moves on.

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Inter
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Parma Calcio 1913
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LaLiga
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Levante
LEV
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Sevilla
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