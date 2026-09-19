Sevilla paid the price: Barcelona avoid their "naive" mistakes with a familiar weapon

Barcelona went in at the break level at 1-1, having run into a far sterner test than expected on their hosts' turf. Sevilla pressed high and stayed organised, forcing the Catalans to ditch their usual build-up and go long.

Sevilla did not simply press in the opening third. They closed down spaces just as effectively when they dropped into their own areas, and that left Barcelona toiling to work the ball out and reach dangerous zones with any regularity.

Fofana opened the scoring for the hosts on 19 minutes, punishing one of the gaps behind the Barcelona defence. Raphinha levelled two minutes later. His finish captured exactly what Barça needed against this kind of press: a more direct approach in behind the back line.

Composure was another problem for Barcelona. They often rushed their attacking transitions before enough players had pushed forward, leaving them without a settled defensive shape whenever they lost possession.

Sevilla, by contrast, looked sharp both in the press and in shutting off spaces within their defensive third, choking off Barcelona's supply of chances.

Pedri was off the pace in the first half and Gordon fell well short of the impact required. Lamine Yamal remained Barcelona's biggest threat, coming close to scoring with a strike that almost turned the game on its head.