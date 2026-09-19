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Hansi Flick - هانز فليك - Kooora OnlyKooora.com
Ahmad Salah
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Sevilla paid the price: Barcelona avoid their "naive" mistakes with a familiar weapon

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Analysis
Sevilla vs Barcelona
Sevilla
Barcelona
LaLiga
Raphinha
Rodri
Pedri
L. Yamal
A. Gordon
H. Flick
Spain
Brazil
England
Germany

Blaugrana shake off the burden of first-half errors

Barcelona beat Sevilla 3-1 in the seventh round of the Spanish league on Saturday. The Catalan side transformed themselves between the two halves, turning a difficult start against the hosts' pressure into a commanding attacking display. They imposed their rhythm, regained control and punished Sevilla for taking the lead, a victory that confirmed their knack for changing the course of a match when the intensity rises.

Victory kept Barcelona top of La Liga on 21 points. Sevilla stayed on 13 points in sixth place.

  • Sevilla stun Flick

    Barcelona went in at the break level at 1-1, having run into a far sterner test than expected on their hosts' turf. Sevilla pressed high and stayed organised, forcing the Catalans to ditch their usual build-up and go long.

    Sevilla did not simply press in the opening third. They closed down spaces just as effectively when they dropped into their own areas, and that left Barcelona toiling to work the ball out and reach dangerous zones with any regularity.

    Fofana opened the scoring for the hosts on 19 minutes, punishing one of the gaps behind the Barcelona defence. Raphinha levelled two minutes later. His finish captured exactly what Barça needed against this kind of press: a more direct approach in behind the back line.

    Composure was another problem for Barcelona. They often rushed their attacking transitions before enough players had pushed forward, leaving them without a settled defensive shape whenever they lost possession.

    Sevilla, by contrast, looked sharp both in the press and in shutting off spaces within their defensive third, choking off Barcelona's supply of chances.

    Pedri was off the pace in the first half and Gordon fell well short of the impact required. Lamine Yamal remained Barcelona's biggest threat, coming close to scoring with a strike that almost turned the game on its head.

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  • Barcelona turn the tide of the match

    Barcelona were a different animal in the second half. Sevilla's pressure had bogged them down before the break, but they coped far better with the individual pressing after it, forcing the hosts to retreat. From there they took a tighter grip on the game and cut the danger right down.

    They didn't stop there. The quick, vertical movements kept coming, built on runs in behind and constant movement from the forwards and midfielders to prise open space. It underlined that they hold plenty of answers to the pressure and can reshape a match at will.

  • Rodri the unsung hero: Raphinha, Barcelona's usual weapon

    Rodri stood out above all in Barcelona's transformation. He gave the team greater balance in front of the defence, often dropping alongside the two centre-backs to help build attacks and disrupt Sevilla's own. His movement and positioning opened up passing lanes for his team-mates and kept the attacks flowing.

    Raphinha carried his fine form into the second half up front, filling the role of an out-and-out striker with real effectiveness, while Yamal remained a constant source of danger.

    Hansi Flick admitted afterwards that Raphinha's brilliance as a striker came as no surprise. He pointed to the Brazilian's great mobility and his knack of moving into space as a clear advantage.

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  • Flick admits the mistakes

    Flick took little joy from the win. His side gave the ball away too cheaply, he admitted, which is why he demanded more possession from his midfielders at half-time. The passing accuracy fell short of what he wanted, and too many balls were lost through "naivety".

    Sevilla, for their part, failed to fashion a single real chance after the break. Barcelona tightened up defensively and dealt comfortably with everything the hosts threw at them, while Sevilla's attacking changes added nothing to turn the tide. The longer it went, the more Barcelona controlled the details, protecting their lead and slamming the door on any comeback.