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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Seven days later: Barcelona's signing imposes himself and convinces Flick

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New arrival Anthony Gordon needed only around a week to begin staking his claim at Barcelona.

The England winger reported for training on 9 August, having enjoyed fewer than three weeks off following his World Cup exploits with the national team.

Sport newspaper stated: "After seven days, coach Hansi Flick had made up his mind, and no longer wanted to wait any longer to see Gordon on the pitch."

Wearing the number 17 shirt, Gordon made his first appearance for Barcelona in the friendly against Basel.

  • imago-sport-1081163357.jpgSTEINSIEK.CH

    First appearance as a winger

    The line-up announced by the club had suggested a completely different scenario. On paper, Raphinha was supposed to occupy the left flank and Ademi the right, while Gordon could have appeared as an out-and-out striker. 

    Flick had other plans. The German coach positioned Raphinha in a deeper role and handed the left flank to the new arrival, his natural home with both Newcastle and England. From there he can exploit one of his most notable strengths: the ability to receive the ball in an open position, take on the defender, and then drive inside.

    Gordon wasted no time proving it. In the third minute, he made his first dangerous move, collecting the ball on the left flank, beating his defender and reaching the goal line before pulling back a pass that came within centimetres of finding either Raphinha or Eric García. 

    The pattern kept repeating through the first part of the match, with the England player forever popping up on the left. He did not simply hug the touchline, though. He would receive the ball in an open position and drive inside, hunting the space between the full-back and the inside midfielder, forcing the defence into decisions.

    In the tenth minute, he did it again. Another burst, this time a dribble inside that put Sinaya on the ground, one of the players who suffered greatly against the England winger's persistence.

    Gordon finished that attack with a shot over the crossbar. Shortly afterwards he surfaced once more and swung in a cross looking for Fermín, but the ball fell short.

    Barcelona were clearly leaning on their new winger through that spell, and it was no coincidence. Gordon offered one of their most dangerous attacking outlets, and every touch he took carried the promise of something happening.

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    Gordon's first impression was positive regarding his activity

    His energy fed into the collective performance too. Gordon ended the first half with 41 ball involvements, double what Raphinha managed in the attacking role, which paints a clear picture of just how involved he was.

    Though he made his biggest impact in the opening quarter of an hour, he never faded. He kept offering passing options for Marc Bernal and Xavi Espart, the duo who controlled the midfield throughout the first half.

    Look past the quirks of pre-season friendlies and a player's first outing with a new team, and the first impression across those 45 minutes was a good one, before he made way for Hamza Abdelkarim.

    Only seven days have passed since Gordon arrived, and the World Cup is still in his legs, yet Flick has already handed him a key role while awaiting Lamine Yamal's return to fitness and Deco's resolution of the number 9 situation.

    There's still plenty to see. For now, though, Gordon needed no time at all to start leaving his mark.

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