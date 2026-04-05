Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 52-SEN-MARAFP
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Serious allegations that Senegal avoided a doping test ahead of their match against Morocco

Senegal vs Morocco
Senegal
Morocco
Africa Cup of Nations
Senegal
Morocco

Did the Senegalese players avoid doping tests after the Africa Cup of Nations final?

Moroccan journalist Youssef El-Tamsamani has dropped a bombshell regarding the Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal.

The Senegalese team won the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final with a single goal after extra time, but the African Union decided to strip the title from the Lions of Teranga and award it to Morocco.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, El Tamsamani said, “The Senegalese players evaded doping tests after the Africa Cup of Nations final.”

Read also

Morocco dashes Senegal’s hopes in a new tournament

  • Where is the World Anti-Doping Agency?

    Al-Tamsamani added, “Where is the World Anti-Doping Agency? The Senegalese players left Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat 35 minutes after the awards ceremony.”

    He continued, “That is not enough time for the players to undergo doping tests, and I have sources close to the matter in Brussels who have contacted CAF and WADA, but we have not received any response as yet.”

    He noted, “Suspicions are mounting that the Senegalese players evaded doping tests, and I also have information regarding internal crises within the Senegalese Football Federation.”

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting