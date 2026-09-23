A transfer window built for promotion to Serie B, a start to the season that points towards relegation to Serie D. Foggia have made a miserable start under Gaetano Auteri in Serie C Group C: the Apulians have taken just five points from six matches, winning on the opening day away at Crotone before posting two draws and three defeats in the next five.
Serie B-level transfer market, starting from Serie D: how Foggia are getting on
Blunt attack
Just four goals scored, with the worst attack in the league, seven conceded, and an attacking phase still struggling to get going despite the summer arrivals of Panico, Petito, Luciani and Ravasio, all prolific players at this level. Before the latest match, lost in Sesto San Giovanni against Inter Under 23, the previous four games had produced no goals.
Auteri’s words
These were the manager’s words on the team’s tough spell: "We have to improve, but also build. We made some enforced changes, but football is like that. We have to work on this negativity. We will come through this period by working and carefully analysing all our mistakes. Those moments will come when we manage to score goals".
The turning point
Foggia keep making basic mistakes, letting opponents back into games and allowing them to take control. That leaves all their work, commitment, aggression and enthusiasm unrewarded on the pitch. These things can happen over the course of a league season, but Foggia are repeating them far too often now, and it is hurting performances, results and their place in the table. A team that cannot score and keeps leaking goals at the back cannot aim for an important place in the standings. They need to drag themselves out of the lower reaches immediately, because right now Foggia are in the play-out zone.
A scenario to rebuild
A scenario nobody saw coming, especially after Del Sole, Zuccon and Ravasio arrived on transfer deadline day, three signings made by a side targeting Serie B.
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