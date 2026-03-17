Serie B takes to the pitch for the midweek fixtures of matchday 31, with the Catanzaro v Modena match postponed until a later date due to a severe weather warning in Calabria.

Palermo drew 2-2 at home against Juve Stabia: after penalties from Leone and Pohjanpalo, there was another back-and-forth exchange between Bani and Mosti.

Filippo Inzaghi’s Rosanero side remain fourth in the table with 58 points, six points behind second-placed Monza, who drew 0-0 away at Reggiana, and nine points behind leaders Venezia, who beat Padova 3-1.

Thanks to a 96th-minute penalty from Saporiti, Empoli snatched a draw away at Spezia, who had taken the lead through Artistico in the 69th minute.