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Serie A, Torino v Roma LIVE

Torino vs Roma
Torino
Roma
Serie A

Follow the fourth Serie A matchday LIVE with us.

Matchday 4 of Serie A

Torino v Roma

Scorers:


Roma are chasing top spot. Gian Piero Gasperini's side, after three wins from three league matches and a draw in Istanbul against Fenerbahce, take to the field at 6.30pm at the Stadio Grande Torino against Ignazio Abate's Torino in the fourth round of Serie A: Roma bring the best attack and the best defence in the league, with 10 goals scored and just one conceded, while a superb Malen leads the scoring charts with 5 goals and again lines up alongside Paulo Dybala.




  • The goals and key moments

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  • The teamsheet

    Torino-Roma

    Goalscorers

    TORINO (3-5-1-1): Perri; Comuzzo, Coco, Comert; Belghali, Gineitis, Mandragora, Fitz-Jim, Fortini, Vlasic; Simeone. Manager: Abate

    ROMA (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Mancini, Balerdi, Hermoso; Lulli, Cristante, Pisilli, Molina; Dybala, Soulé; Malen. Manager: Gasperini

    Booked:

    Sent off:

    Assists:

    Referee: Maresca

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Serie A
Torino crest
Torino
TOR
Roma crest
Roma
ROM