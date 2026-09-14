Serie A, Torino v Roma LIVE

Matchday 4 of Serie A

Torino v Roma

Scorers:





Roma are chasing top spot. Gian Piero Gasperini's side, after three wins from three league matches and a draw in Istanbul against Fenerbahce, take to the field at 6.30pm at the Stadio Grande Torino against Ignazio Abate's Torino in the fourth round of Serie A: Roma bring the best attack and the best defence in the league, with 10 goals scored and just one conceded, while a superb Malen leads the scoring charts with 5 goals and again lines up alongside Paulo Dybala.











