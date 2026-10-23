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Parma Calcio v Torino FC - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
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Serie A, Torino v Monza LIVE

Torino vs Monza
Torino
Monza
Serie A

Follow the seventh round of Serie A LIVE with us.

Serie A, matchday 7

Torino-Monza

Scorers:


Torino and Monza meet at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino at 8.45pm in an early fixture in Serie A's seventh round, with both sides in high spirits.

With Ignazio Abate in charge, Torino head into the match on the back of two straight wins. They beat Udinese 2-1 before sweeping Parma aside 3-0 at the Tardini, where Giovanni Simeone scored twice and produced a display that finally lived up to expectations.

Former Torino boss Ivan Juric has reason to smile at Monza thanks to Gustavo Varela: the striker has scored eight goals in seven matches across Serie A and Coppa Italia, including a brace in the 4-0 win over Cagliari in the last round.


  • The goals and highlights

  • The match details

    Torino v Monza

    Scorers:

    TORINO (3-5-2): Perri; Coco, Ismajli, Comuzzo; Belghali, Vlasic, Mandragora, Bragança, Cacciamani; Adams, Simeone. Manager: Abate.


    MONZA (3-4-2-1): Törnqvist; Kouadio, Goglichidze, Lucchesi; Bakoune, Akinsanmiro, Folorunsho, Mangas; Robinson, Mota; Varela. Manager: Juric.

    Booked:

    Sent off:

    Assists:

    Referee: Marchetti

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TOR

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Serie A

23 Oct 2026

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MON