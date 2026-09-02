Roma have made a statement. Back-to-back 4-0 wins to open the season have made them one of only 3 teams in Serie A history to score at least 8 goals without conceding in their opening two rounds.

The record books offer even more temptation. Juventus in 1983-1984 were the last side to reach 9 goals or more without conceding across their first 3 matches, and Roma stand on the brink of matching that feat if they keep their perfect start intact.

Atalanta, though, are a different beast and a genuine bogey side. They have gone 8 league meetings without losing to Roma, winning 6 and drawing two, the longest such run in the history of this fixture.

Home comfort offers little either. Roma have won just once in their last 12 home matches against Atalanta, drawing 6 and losing 5.

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Atalanta arrive with history of their own to chase. Win here and they will have taken all 3 points from their first 3 matches for the first time since 2020-2021. Donyell Malen is the man to watch, with 19 goals in his first 20 Serie A matches. Only Gunnar Nordahl and José Altafini have done better at this stage, both hitting 20 goals in their first 20.

Lazar Samardzic brings a streak of his own, having scored in each of his last six Serie A seasons. Should he set one up against Roma, he will become the youngest player since 2004-2005 to score and assist in 6 different seasons.

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