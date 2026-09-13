Serie A, matchday four

Napoli v Bologna

Scorers:









Three points or crisis. Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli have no room for anything else after three straight defeats, against Como and Inter in the league and Arsenal in the Champions League, following their only win, a hard-fought one against Genoa on the opening day. At 18:00 at the Maradona, Domenico Tedesco's Bologna arrive after a last-gasp draw with Sassuolo and two defeats, and they too need a result in this fourth round of Serie A. Napoli cannot afford to slip up, but they are without Anguissa, Alisson and McTominay.











