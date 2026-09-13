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Serie A, Napoli v Bologna LIVE

SSC Napoli vs Bologna
SSC Napoli
Bologna
Serie A

Follow the fourth Serie A matchday LIVE with us.

Serie A, matchday four

Napoli v Bologna

Scorers:



Three points or crisis. Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli have no room for anything else after three straight defeats, against Como and Inter in the league and Arsenal in the Champions League, following their only win, a hard-fought one against Genoa on the opening day. At 18:00 at the Maradona, Domenico Tedesco's Bologna arrive after a last-gasp draw with Sassuolo and two defeats, and they too need a result in this fourth round of Serie A. Napoli cannot afford to slip up, but they are without Anguissa, Alisson and McTominay.




  • The goals and key moments

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  • The match report

    Napoli v Bologna

    Goalscorers:


    NAPOLI (4-3-3): Milinkovic; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Badiashile, Spinazzola; Vergara, Lobotka, De Bruyne; Politano, Hojlund, Neres. Manager: Allegri

    BOLOGNA (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Holm, Heggem, Theate, Miranda; Ferguson, Moro; Bernardeschi, Odgaard, Cambiaghi; Piccoli. Manager: Tedesco


    Booked:

    Sent off:

    Assists:

    Referee: Bonacina

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Serie A
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
Bologna crest
Bologna
BOL