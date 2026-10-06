Serie A Lega Calcio commented on the appointment of Giovanni Malagò as extraordinary commissioner of the FIGC in a statement: "Serie A Lega Calcio welcome the decision taken by the CONI Executive Board and National Council to entrust Giovanni Malagò with the role of commissioner, having already chosen him at the time as their candidate for the FIGC presidency".
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Serie A: "Malagò, a matter whose real reasons still cannot be understood"
Serie A's statement adds: "Without going into the merits of a matter whose real reasons remain unclear, the League therefore backs the solution identified, considering it appropriate at a time when it remains a priority to continue work on dossiers of particular importance such as the legislative reform under examination in the Senate, the organisation of Euro 2032, the calendar and international relations".
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