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Serie A, Fiorentina v Juventus LIVE

Follow the 11th round of Serie A LIVE with us.

Serie A, matchday 11

Fiorentina-Juventus

Goalscorers:

Tonight, Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti takes his side to Florence knowing they cannot afford another league slip-up. They face Fiorentina under Paolo Vanoli, at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, with kick-off at 20.45 in the late Sunday fixture of Serie A matchday 11. Juventus come into the game after a win over Napoli, but have lost two of their last four. They sit seventh, already seven points behind fourth-placed AC Milan. Another slip-up could put the Tuscan manager's future at risk. Fiorentina, meanwhile, are 15th, one point above the relegation zone.

  • Goals and highlights

  • The match details

    Fiorentina-Juventus

    Goalscorers:

    FIORENTINA (4-3-3): De Gea; Jimenez, Dragusin, Viery, Joao Mario; Ndour, Oulai, Goncalves; Mastantuono, Pellegrino, Njie. Manager: Vanoli.

    JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Lucumí, Cabal; McKennie, Douglas Luiz, Koopmeiners; Kolo Muani, Woltemade, Boga. Manager: Luciano Spalletti

    Booked:

    Sent off:

    Assists:

    Referee: Colombo

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