Serie A, Fiorentina v Juventus LIVE

Serie A, matchday 11

Fiorentina-Juventus

Goalscorers:

Tonight, Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti takes his side to Florence knowing they cannot afford another league slip-up. They face Fiorentina under Paolo Vanoli, at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, with kick-off at 20.45 in the late Sunday fixture of Serie A matchday 11. Juventus come into the game after a win over Napoli, but have lost two of their last four. They sit seventh, already seven points behind fourth-placed AC Milan. Another slip-up could put the Tuscan manager's future at risk. Fiorentina, meanwhile, are 15th, one point above the relegation zone.