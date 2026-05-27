Sergio Ramos' takeover is off! Sevilla back out of deal after Real Madrid and Spain legend cuts offer in half despite agreement

Unsurprisingly, the current ownership immediately rejected the altered proposal. The selling party unilaterally broke off the agreement, considering the new financial conditions completely unacceptable for the club's future. By not specifying which exact shares they intended to buy, the prospective buyers planned to launch a general public offer, a move that would leave the current owners heavily marginalised. Furthermore, this downgraded bid was actually significantly lower than an alternative proposal previously submitted by another investment group, which the board of directors had not even entertained at the time. The sudden collapse leaves everyone involved feeling as though five long months of intense negotiations have been entirely wasted.