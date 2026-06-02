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'I am not here to cheat!' - Sergio Ramos hits back over Sevilla takeover drama as La Liga intervention sees deal collapse
Takeover collapses before deadline
According to reports from The Athletic, a €444 million agreement for a Ramos-led consortium to purchase an 85 per cent stake in Sevilla has collapsed. Negotiations completely broke down after the bidding group, which included Mexican investors, altered their financial proposal during a late meeting. The club’s current shareholders considered the revised structure inconsistent, leaving the cash-strapped Andalusian outfit without vital investment just ahead of their May 31 exclusivity deadline.
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Ramos defends business integrity
Addressing the media, Ramos fiercely refuted any accusations of wrongdoing regarding the altered proposal. He said: “I want to make it clear that I'm here to talk only about Sevilla, and I'll answer as much as I can, given the confidentiality we've always respected. Despite the warnings, I want to face the music and share what has happened firsthand. I believe we've presented a very solid project, the best one for Sevilla to regain its rightful place.
"Everyone knows the club's situation is very, very delicate. Our investment group wanted to contribute and help ensure its viability. During the negotiations, positions shifted, not just on our side. Initially, we offered €3,175 per share, acquiring 85% of the club. This was adjusted because a capital increase of €120 million was recommended, not €80 million. With the final proposal, we want to guarantee the club's financial viability , which is why we increased the capital increase. The only difference is that the payment for the shares will be made in two installments. We haven't received a response since Wednesday.
"I'm still here in Seville and I'm willing to listen to them. This is the first time I’ve sat here as a businessman and not as a footballer. I respect everyone, although I consider those words out of place. We made the offer taking into account LaLiga’s guidelines. Sevilla needs a capital increase of 120 million, not 80. I’m not asking for the shares to be worth less, but rather for the shareholders to do the same for Sevilla’s viability.
"If Sevilla is the most important thing, then they should help us. We’re not stealing or deceiving anyone. DMI has been with me from the beginning, and the reality is being distorted. The money was entirely from Banco Santander and another international bank. Unlimited, let that be clear. If this doesn't happen, it's because there will be a capital increase of 120 million and a higher offer than ours will come in.”
Consortium maintains hope
Despite the public friction and a counter-statement from shareholders insisting they had not breached any terms of the letter of intent, Ramos maintained hope that a deal could be salvaged: “We are very calm because at no time have we breached any terms of the negotiation. There has been misinformation about what happened; we have not broken any terms of the LOI. I would like them to call me again and I'm still hopeful.
"I think our offer is a great opportunity for both the shareholders and the club's viability. I could come out here and say crazy things, but the intention remains to close the deal. Time is running out. The capital increase must be completed before June 30 because the club's situation is very precarious. Our proposal has been presented in a way that is not accurate. I want Sevilla fans to know the offer we have put on the table. If this has led to Del Nido Benavente rejoining the other shareholders, I will be happy if the operation serves that purpose.
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Sevilla hunt fresh investment
Sevilla are already actively searching for alternative buyers to stabilise their incredibly precarious Financial Fair Play position ahead of the summer transfer window. The club faces a race against time, as a vital €120m capital increase must be completed before June 30 to offset severe losses from the last four years. Meanwhile, Ramos remains a free agent following his departure from Monterrey, leaving his own long-term future unresolved.