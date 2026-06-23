Sergio Aguero claims Julian Alvarez 'would fit in spectacularly' at Barcelona as he urges Atletico Madrid to sanction transfer

Former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid striker has voiced his support for Alvarez’s desire to move to Catalunya. Speaking on the streaming show Jijantes, "Kun" expressed his belief that the 26-year-old is exactly what Hansi Flick's side needs to bolster their attacking options.

“Julian would fit in at many clubs, but he would fit in spectacularly at Barça given his style of play. He is a top-class player - someone who can play anywhere and is an all-around attacking threat,” Aguero said.

He further emphasised the tactical flexibility the forward offers, noting: “It’s great to have players like that. He’s an attacking player - winger, forward, attacking midfielder .. He’s a versatile asset; you can use him when others get injured.”



