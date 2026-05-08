'Very complete player' - Julian Alvarez would 'fit perfectly' at Barcelona, claims Sergio Aguero

Aguero highlighted that Alvarez offers far more than just goalscoring, noting that his defensive contributions set him apart from other modern strikers. Discussing the potential move, the former City star added: “It’s very difficult for the player there, very complicated. But if Barca are looking at him and he is doing well, he fits perfectly. He loves football and has something not many strikers have: a very dedicated defensive side. Julian is a very complete player.”