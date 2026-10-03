Sebastian Frej
'We need time!' – Sebastiano Esposito sends clear message after Italy hold France
Esposito hails solid team display against world-class opposition
Italy forward Sebastiano Esposito expressed satisfaction with his team's disciplined performance after securing a 1-1 draw against France at the Stade de France. Despite surrendering 65 per cent possession to the hosts, Italy remained dangerous, cancelling out Michael Olise's opener through Alessandro Bastoni.
Esposito led the line with work rate as Roberto Mancini's side frustrated the French attack.
The result earned Italy a vital point in Group A.
- Getty Images Sport
Forward demands time as new cycle develops under Mancini
Speaking to UEFA after the match, Esposito stressed that drawing away to France represents a positive milestone for Italy's evolving squad. He acknowledged the immense responsibility of wearing the national team jersey while asking supporters for patience during player integration.
Esposito noted that the team's tactical execution continues to improve with each fixture.
"I think we played a good defensive match and it was a really good result against a very, very good team," Esposito told UEFA. "If you come here and draw, it’s not a bad result at all. I know we are Italy and we want to win every game because of our history. We did a good match, and we can still do better, but we need time."
Attacker highlights clear progress following Belgium setback
Comparing recent performances, Esposito pointed out that Italy showed significant growth compared to earlier group matches against Belgium. He asserted that the squad possesses sufficient quality to compete at the highest international level when executing instructions effectively.
Italy generated 1.56 expected goals (xG) despite absorbing territorial pressure throughout the evening.
Esposito remains confident in the team's long-term trajectory.
"We’re starting with a new coach, with new players," Esposito added. "Perhaps against Belgium we didn’t play so well, but we’ve improved since and we try to play. This is important for us. We have quality and we have to continue in this vein."
Italy build towards upcoming Nations League challenges
Esposito and his international team-mates prepare for their remaining Nations League group fixtures, aiming to consolidate their position in the standings. Mancini looks to grant further opportunities to young talents as the new cycle progresses.
France face their next fixture on Monday seeking a return to winning ways.
Esposito targets further personal development in the national side.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting