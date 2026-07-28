Sean Dyche claims Andoni Iraola 'plays lower league football' in honest assessment of new Liverpool manager

The stark contrast between Iraola's early matches and his eventual successful formula left a lasting impression on Dyche. He admitted he was amazed by the Spaniard's willingness to completely abandon his initial footballing philosophy.

"I marvelled at it because we ran all over them at Everton when he was trying to play what you would imagine is the Spanish way," he added. "I think he is brilliant at managing, as you could tell he went 'this ain't going to work'.

"The next time we played them, he is bombing it down our throats, getting us turned, full backs keep turning and having to run back towards their own goal, centre halves thinking that they never get a break. They looked a different outfit and he's done a brilliant job."