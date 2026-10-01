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Scott McTominay back in Napoli training just weeks after undergoing heart surgery
Midfielder resumes first-team training sessions
The Scotland international stepped back onto the pitch alongside team-mates who were not away on international duty. His presence at Castel Volturno comes after he completed a mandatory two-week period of rest following a catheter ablation procedure on September 8 at Spire Manchester Hospital. The minimally invasive operation was carried out to correct a mild benign heart arrhythmia.
- sportphoto24
Wearable tech detects cardiac issue
Napoli confirmed the news by publishing photographs across their social media channels showing the midfielder taking part in training drills. The irregular heartbeat had been flagged by wearable technology used during matches and training, specifically identified after the clash with Como on August 30. Given the condition is mild and common among athletes, he has been cleared to begin a gradual return to activity following the minor procedure.
Rigorous medical protocols govern comeback
Before being cleared to play in official matches, the midfielder must undergo further examinations with the Italian authorities, who enforce strict regulations on cardiac issues. Securing formal approval remains mandatory before he can make a full return to competitive action.
His involvement this season has been limited to two Serie A appearances: playing 90 minutes in a 2-0 win at Genoa, followed by a 56-minute outing in the 2-1 defeat against Como.
- Getty Images Sport
Partenopei prepare demanding autumn schedule
Napoli resume domestic action on Saturday, October 10 when they host Frosinone in round six of Serie A. Just three days later, Allegri's side travel to face Villarreal in their second Champions League league phase fixture. The midfielder's return to the training ground provides a timely lift as the squad prepare for a demanding run of games.
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