Spain is in uproar over Rodri's comments. The Barcelona midfielder came off in the 62nd minute of the win over Valencia, with Marc Bernal replacing him, and then made some disrespectful remarks about the home side's players. Cameras from the Movistar Plus programme "El Día Después" picked up the conversation between the former Barcelona midfielder and team-mates Cubarsì and Eric Garcia: "They are really weak, these players are really weak," Rodri initially said, according to the audio recording aired by the programme. A few minutes later, he doubled down with an even more direct assessment: "They are really awful - he said to Cubarsì - they are terrible ".