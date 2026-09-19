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Thabang Matuludi, Mamelodi Sundowns & Firas Al Buraikan, AI AhliBackpage
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Saudi anger: Al-Ahli's shock against Sundowns reopens the Morocco and Senegal file

Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Al Ahli
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Al Ahli
FIFA Intercontinental Cup
Senegal vs Morocco
Senegal
Morocco
Africa Cup of Nations
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Morocco

Explosive statement

Saudi Arabia legend Sami Al-Jaber has reopened the famous Senegal and Morocco file from the final of the last Africa Cup of Nations, following Al-Ahli's defeat to Sundowns in the Intercontinental Cup on Saturday evening.

Al-Ahli went down 2-1 to Sundowns in South Africa, watched by senior officials led by CAF president Patrice Motsepe.

Read also: Video: Sundowns stun Saudi Al-Ahli and are crowned champions of half the world

  • Al-Jaber explodes with fiery statements

    Al-Jaber said in comments on the "Nadina" programme after the match: "There are many doubts over some of the decisions, including the offside call on Ivan Toney while he was through on goal against Sundowns."

    He went on: "One of the flaws of the video technology is that it allows offside lines to be drawn however it wishes and to control this mechanism. There are 100 million doubts over this decision, in the presence of Motsepe, president of the African Confederation and, essentially, the owner of the club."

    His parting shot: "In the era of Motsepe, we still do not know who the African champion is in the last edition, Senegal or Morocco? Big question marks."


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  • Senegal Morocco Africa Cup of Nations 2026Getty

    Morocco and Senegal file

    The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final pitted Morocco against Senegal in the capital Rabat, and the Lions of Teranga looked to have won it 1-0 after extra time. Baba Gaye struck the decisive goal in the 93rd minute. Morocco had spurned the chance to lead in normal time when Édouard Mendy saved a penalty from Ibrahim Diaz.

    Controversy erupted when the Senegal players walked off the pitch in protest at the penalty awarded to Morocco. They returned to finish the tie only after a stoppage lasting several minutes.

    Diaz missed the penalty once play resumed. Gaye then scored the winner for Senegal at the start of extra time.

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    The story of the final did not end at the final whistle. The Confederation of African Football later annulled the result of the match, ruled Senegal to have withdrawn and declared Morocco the winners of the title with a 3-0 result.

    Morocco thereby claimed the Africa Cup of Nations for the second time in their history, their first since 1976. Senegal were stripped of the title they had celebrated after the match.

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