Sassuolo, Aquilani: “Muric? I wouldn’t draw conclusions just yet”

On Muric: "Will I continue to put my faith in him? It’s hard to say now. I have great faith in him and in my players. Mistakes can happen; I wouldn’t draw conclusions just yet," reports TMW. "Obviously, we need to improve, but let’s not put all the blame on anyone".





On Berardi: "Always central to this Sassuolo side? Yes, undoubtedly. For us, he’s a key player who drives us forward and understands certain dynamics of this team".











