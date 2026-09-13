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US Sassuolo v Juventus - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Sassuolo, Adzic: "Aquilani gives me a lot of confidence. On Juventus I cannot answer"

Sassuolo
V. Adzic

Sassuolo’s Montenegrin speaks after the goal against Juventus

Vasilije Adzic, who scored Sassuolo's third in the 3-2 win over Juventus, spoke to DAZN after the match.


"The emotions are strange, I missed twice from close range but the third time I could not miss because this is one of my most important qualities. They are unforgettable emotions, last year I scored my first goal for Juventus and this time I scored against my Juve. I'm happy with the team and with the team's extraordinary performance."


Asked about Aquilani, he said: "I arrived a month ago, I settled in very well because the manager gives me a lot of confidence and for a young player this is the most important thing," reports TuttoJuve.com.


  • Then he added: "When you come into a team with lots of young players you settle in better, in my opinion we have many strong ones and we need to grow day by day."


    On Juventus: "I cannot answer that question and I apologise for that. I have joined a team with lots of young players who want to grow, and at my age it is important to play regularly. We can do great things because there is excellent quality."

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Serie A
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Monza
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Sassuolo
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